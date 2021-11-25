The number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Brighton and Hove is up by 25% this week.

1,339 cases were confirmed in the city thus week, equivalent to a weekly rate of 459 per 100,000 residents.

Brighton's rate is lower than the South East – which was 517 per 100,000 – but higher than the rate for England, which was 424 per 100,000.

Alistair Hill, director of Public Health at Brighton & Hove City Council, said: “With high numbers of positive cases in every age group, it’s important we all boost our protection against Covid.

“First and second doses of the vaccine remain available and many people are now eligible for a booster too. "

From this week 16 and 17 year olds can now get their second vaccination and anyone who’s 40 or over is now eligible for a booster.

Alistair Hill continued: “It’s also now easier to get your vaccine. The NHS has added thousands of new appointments to the National Booking System. This now includes sessions at Brighton Racecourse and 800 appointments a day at Churchill Square.

“This is great news as it means thousands more people in the city will be better protected this winter. If you are due a vaccine, please book an appointment as soon as you can.

“I also want to say a big thank you to everyone who has been involved in running the NHS vaccination programme. It’s been a year of constantly changing demands but more than three million vaccines have been delivered across Sussex. This is a huge achievement.”