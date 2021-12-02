Celebrities such as Robert Downey Jr and Samuel L Jackson have been wearing glasses designed by a Brighton company.

Kirk & Kirk, a high fashion glasses and sunglasses producer, says that it has seen more than 40% year-on-year revenue growth in the past 12 months despite the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Designer Karen Kirk’s designs have been worn by celebrities including Danny Devito and Prue Leith, as well as musicians from Oasis and U2.

Kirk & Kirk is set for a major expansion into sunglasses, which will be marketed both online and through high-end fashion retailers and department stores

Jason Kirk, CEO of Kirk & Kirk says: “We’ve seen excellent growth in the past year by sticking to our plan of delivering frames that people want and marketing them well. The pandemic hasn’t stopped us doing that.

“In this market there is no substitute for the fundamentals - a desirable product, strong distribution and great brand strategy. We’re going to stick to those fundamentals again in the next phase of our growth. We expect 2022 to be an even bigger year for Kirk & Kirk.”

Growth at Kirk & Kirk has been driven by the business securing a number of major new wholesale agreements, with more than 400 independent stockists worldwide now retailing its frames.

Kirk & Kirk’s major investor, private equity firm Growthdeck, says that many British fashion brands are still reeling from the effects of the pandemic and struggling to cope with trading issues since Brexit.

Chief Designer Karen Kirk’s designs have been worn by celebrities including Robert Downey Jr, Samuel L Jackson, Danny Devito and Prue Leith as well as musicians from Oasis and U2.

However, Kirk & Kirk has been able to expand its business in 2020/21 and is looking to grow further in the coming year.

One of the ways in which Kirk & Kirk has been able to mitigate the effects of Brexit is by setting up a European distribution hub in France. This has allowed the company to sell friction-free throughout Europe, allowing them to reduce its carbon footprint by not having to ship products to mainland Europe from the UK.

Ian Zant-Boer, CEO of Growthdeck, comments: “Kirk & Kirk is a business we’re proud to back. We believed in the business from the start and the growth it has already recorded shows we were right to.”