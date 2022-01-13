Brighton ski firm’s relief as France gives the green light for British skiers

Hundreds of Ski Beat clients are now packing for their holiday, with the companies first weekly flight to their chalets in the Alps since the ban departing this Saturday (January 15) – nearly four weeks after France initiated measures to slow the spread of the Omnicron Covid variant.

Laura Hazell, sales & marketing director of Brighton-based Ski Beat, said: “Here in Bond Street our phones are ringing off the hook with those who have so far been unable to travel to the French Alps this season and really want to secure a holiday. We also have lots of relieved and happy customers calling who are delighted that their holidays can now go ahead. We have also seen an immediate surge in internet bookings."

Ski Beat says that many British skiers are so determined to ski this winter that bookings for their catered Alpine ski chalets have been buoyant since their winter catered chalet programme was unveiled at the end of last summer.

La Tania, Chalet Vallon Blanc Exterior.

A week’s stay with Ski Beat, departing this weekend costs from £782pp, including return flights from Gatwick, Heathrow or Manchester, cooked breakfast, home made cakes with afternoon tea, three course evening meals with wine in a hosted, homely Alpine chalet, and transfers. The same holiday departing on January 22 costs from £852pp.

Laura Hazell continued: “Many skiers believe that the vaccine and testing regulations in place contribute to safer travel, coupled with the fresh, open-air environment in the Alps and regulations for après ski. There is massive pent-up demand, our clients are now used to living with Covid, adapting to the changing rules, and nothing is going to stop them now.”

According to today’s update by the French government, fully vaccinated skiers will need to demonstrate a negative Covid test, taken 24 hours before arrival in France, opening up the country’s vast ski and snow-sure mileage once again for British skiers.

Laura added: “In many senses of the word, we are back to `normal’, after a heart breaking four week pause over Christmas and New Year.” Laura Hazell continues “Throughout that time we have worked tirelessly to re-accommodate all of our clients affected by December’s French ban on British tourists.”

“I’d love to say that nothing’s going to stop us now, but we are still learning to live with Covid, and so are our ski clients. However, we have thirty three seasons of organising ski chalet holidays behind us, the stability of being part of ATOL and the support of our clients, and our aim now is to help to get as many of them as possible onto the slopes this winter, and next.”