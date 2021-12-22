NHS sets out plans to vaccinate thousands of Brighton residents in the next two weeks

Various walk-in sessions are being held in communities and neighbourhood across the city as the NHS sets out plans to vaccinate thousands of local residents in the next two weeks.

Nikki Field, clinical lead for the NHS Mobile Vehicles Vaccination Programme: "These walk-in mobile units are reaching some of the most deprived communities in Brighton. There are a lot of issues with people from these areas accessing the main vaccination sites. So it's good we can bring the vaccine to them."

Residents lined the streets outside St George's Hall on Newick Road from 9:30am to receive either their first, second or booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Two Brighton residents after they received their booster jab.

One of those who got their booster jab was 24-year-old Nemal Patrik, who said: "I generally read the latest World Health Organisation journals and articles and they highly recommend to get booster jabs, in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. I think it is my moral responsibility as a citizen to get vaccinated and project this world from this virus.

"I feel I can now enjoy my Christmas with my family thanks to getting this booster today."

In order to meet the high demand for vaccines, these mobile sessions are reliant on a large group of volunteers to help support the NHS staff.

Nikki Field continued: "The volunteers at these sites help to contribute to the community spirt we see so often. Everyone works hard together and all these volunteers coming in and helping the collaborative effort makes such a big difference. I know all the residents are really grateful."

The jab being administered by an NHS member of staff at the mobile walk-in session.

Paul Wagstaff, a volunteer steward at the mobile unit, said: "I've being doing this for a couple of weeks as I felt I should help out as part of the national effort to speed up the booster vaccinations.

"Its been a real success so far, there has been a huge turnout for all the centres I've worked at across the city. It seems these booster jabs are now are first line of defence against the virus. So I would encourage everyone to come forward and have their boosters."

Vaccination teams across Sussex are working to deliver the vaccine to as many people as possible in the build up to Christmas and to accelerate the vaccination programme to offer boosters to all eligible adults by the end of the year.

Last weekend was a record breaker for the programme, with more than 55,000 vaccinations delivered in venues across Sussex in vaccination centres, GP surgeries, pharmacies, and community settings like churches and football clubs.

Residents lined the streets outside St George's Hall on Newick Road from 9:30am to receive either their first, second or booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In Brighton and Hove, more than 500,000 vaccinations have been given in total across the programme, including first, second and booster vaccines. More than 107,000 people have received their booster vaccination, including 20,000 people in the last week.

Geoffrey Bowden, director of community health organisation – Healthwatch Brighton and Hove –said: "The data shows that nearly 56% of the population in Brighton and Hove have had their booster. There are still people that haven't had their first or second jabs and there are multiple reasons for why people are hesitant. I think you can see from here that all the NHS Staff and volunteers are working their socks off to get people to come up and get boosted.

"Its takes only a matter of minutes and you are protecting yourself and those around you, including your loved ones."

The best way to get your vaccination is by booking an appointment on the National Booking Service or by calling 119 to arrange your appointment.

In Brighton and Hove, vaccination services are available at Churchill Square vaccination centre and Brighton Racecourse every day, via appointment only.

Vaccination services are also taking place in many pharmacies in Brighton and Hove, as well as various walk-in sessions.

Find a session near you at the Sussex Health and Care Partnership website.