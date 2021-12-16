In response to rising Covid cases and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant across the UK, the Brighton and Hove City Council is asking people to following public health advice to slow the spread of infection.

Leader of the council, councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty said: “We know that many residents are struggling to get hold of lateral flow test kits online. Stocks have been limited in pharmacies over the last few days too.

“Our understanding from the UK Health Security Agency is that the national shortage is to do with the distribution of the tests rather than stocks, which will be replenished.

“This said, we need to keep residents safe and we want you to keep testing. Tests remain available in the city. You can easily pick up kits from Hove Town Hall or Jubilee Library. Just turn up during opening hours and give a few details.

“With the higher transmissibility of the Omicron variant and people out socialising or visiting family over the next few weeks, it has never been more important that we all test whenever we’re mixing with other households so we know we’re not spreading Covid.

“Before you socialise, meet others, or go out to any crowded or enclosed places – please take a lateral flow test, report your results, and if you test positive you must self-isolate and order a PCR test.”

About one in three people with COVID-19 do not have symptoms but can still infect others. Even if a person is vaccinated, they can still catch the virus and pass it on.

Symptom-free lateral flow testing will help to check if people have COVID-19, so if they get a positive result they can self-isolate.

Public health advice states members of the public should test on days when they are more likely to catch or spread COVID-19. This includes when we’re visiting family, meeting friends for drinks, out shopping or going to events leading up to Christmas.

Covid contacts who are fully vaccinated or aged between 5 years and 18 years and 6 months are also now recommended to take daily lateral flow tests for seven days and not take a PCR test.

To make it easier to collect kits, the opening times have also been extended at Hove Town Hall.

You can currently pick up kits from:

Hove Town Hall (Tisbury Road entrance), Monday to Friday, 8am until 6pm.

Jubilee Library, Monday to Sunday, 10am until 5pm

You can also test in person at some pharmacies in the city.

Please check locations and opening times here