Mercedes Gleitze, an open water swimming pioneer, became the first British woman to swim the English Channel in 1927. On January 24, she will be honoured with a plague at 124 Freshfield Road, Brighton – the place of her birth and from where she first learnt to swim as a child off Brighton beach.

it is hoped that the blue plaque, along with the upcoming feature-length biopic depicting the events surrounding her 1927 swim, will rejuvenate Gleitze's status as a female sporting trailblazer.

Besides conquering the English Channel, Gleizte accomplished numerous other feats of endurance, becoming the first person to swim the Straights of Gibraltar and across the notorious waters dividing Robben Island and Cape Town.

The blue plaque unveiling will also mark the completion of Vindication Swim, which is due for release later in the year after completing post-production at Warner Bros. De Lane Lea.

The highly anticipated biopic depicts Gleitze’s struggles against both the cold waters of the English Channel and the oppressive society of 1920s Britain, in order to retain her legacy as the first British woman to complete the swim.

In attendance at the unveiling ceremony will be members of the principle cast and crew. Kirsten Callaghan who portrays Gleitze in the film will be joined by actor John Locke (Darkest Hour, The Favourite), who stars alongside Callaghan as Gleitze’s coach.

They will also be joined by the film’s writer and director Elliott Hasler, as well as members of Gleitze family.

The plaque unveiling will take place at 11:30am on January 24, 2022 at 124 Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 0BR.