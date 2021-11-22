14 pictures from Brighton's March with Midwives

The march took place in Brighton on Sunday (November 21) in support of the country’s midwives

By Frankie Elliott
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 1:02 pm

It began at 2pm at The Level and was part of a nationwide vigil.

MarchWithMidwives aims to ‘bring attention to massive staff shortages and underfunding of midwifery services’

The organisers of the march say maternity services are at breaking point and 60% of midwives are considering leaving the profession.

Photo: Gabriel Sainhas

A Facebook post from the group said : “There is a very real and worrying midwifery crisis in the UK and we need urgent action. Midwives are leaving the profession in droves, unable to continue working in an underfunded, over stretched and neglected system.”

One of the organisers, Mrs Rudwick-Niewold, said: “I am a newly qualified midwife myself and often see that our wards are overflowing with women and we only have 1/2 - 2/3 of our staff requirements on shift."

