Around 50 owners opened their beach hut doors on Hove seafront on Saturday (December 18) with many transforming them with festive lights and decorations. Many played music and had some food and drinks to add to the Christmas party theme.

The event was organised by Hove Beach Hut Association (HBHA) which had encouraged members of the public to start at the western end of the Lagoon and walk to the eastern huts near Grand Avenue.

Hove councillor Robert Nemeth, who is a founder of HBHA, was delighted with the response. He said: “My fellow committee members and I were blown away by the participation of so many hut owners and the support of the public at large. As the first of hopefully many similar events, the model seems to have worked. I imagine that it’ll happen next year in an even bigger way.”

Scroll down for a selection of photos taken at the event.

Many families took party in the beach hut open day

Enjoying a festive drink and treats

Wrapping up warm for the event

Happy faces on Hove seafront