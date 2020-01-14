A group of 60 Sussex rugby players will tackle half marathon to support paralympian hopeful

Members of a Sussex rugby club will run the Brighton Half Marathon in aid of a sporting charity very close to their hearts.

Around 60 members of Sussex Men’s Rugby, Sussex University’s rugby club, will run the marathon in February.

Rugby players after the Brighton Marathon

Funds raised will benefit the RFU Injured Players Foundation which has supported a former club member who was injured at a match.

Vice-president of the club Jed Sexton said: “The cause is very close to our hearts; as rugby players we know the risks we take by playing the sport we love.

“Our support for the charity first came about after one of our former members, Harry Langley, suffered dislocated vertebrae playing rugby for our club which left him paralysed from the waist down.

“The support that the IPF have given him since then has turned his life around to the point where he is now back out competing in wheelchair rugby.”

Sussex Men's Rugby have raised thousands for their chosen sports charity

Harry is now training to represent Team GB at the Paralympic Games.

This will be the fifth year that Sussex Men’s Rugby have supported the charity at the annual marathon, having raised £35,000 in the process.

Last year the club raised £12,000 for IPF but Jed wants to beat this total by raising £15,000 this time around.

“We managed to fill the 60 places allocated to us on the day they were offered which shows the fantastic selfless attitude of our members,” he said.

“Even those who are not taking part will be helping to fundraise in other ways as well as being present on the day to support our runners.”

Member Rory Hinshelwood said: “This is my third time running the half marathon and I look forward to it every year.

“The atmosphere of the whole day is incredible and there is such a sense of community, not just between the rugby club but between the whole of Brighton.

“Raising money for the IPF is a long-standing tradition at Sussex Men’s Rugby and it is a great honour to be fundraising towards our biggest ever target!”

The RFU Injured Players Foundation support rugby players who sustain serious spinal cord or brain injuries playing the sport and carry out research to prevent future injuries.

The club’s fundraising page can be found here.