A 'soulful Saturday' morning of pilates, meditation and brunch in Hove will raise money for charity

Off the Fence patrons Graham and Rachel Potter, centre, with the charity’s Wendy Young, Paul Young and Graham Hollebon

People can enjoy a ‘soulful Saturday’ while helping a charity which supports the homeless in the city.

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter and his wife Rachel Potter are both patrons of the Off the Fence Trust and this Saturday (September 4) Rachel will host her first fundraising event for the charity.

The Soulful Saturday event is being held next to the church hall in Glebe Villas, Hove, and starts at 9.30am with a pilates session with Rachel. After a break, Rebecca Kilvington will lead 45 minutes of meditation before brunch is served with food donated by local vegan suppliers Clean Kitchen.

Cllr Alan Robins, Brighton and Hove mayor, will be attending and Seagulls’ manager Graham Potter will be popping by, too.

There will be a raffle on the day and an online auction with prizes including a signed Albion shirt and a four-day break in Cornwall.