A 'soulful Saturday' morning of pilates, meditation and brunch in Hove will raise money for charity
People can enjoy a ‘soulful Saturday’ while helping a charity which supports the homeless in the city.
Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter and his wife Rachel Potter are both patrons of the Off the Fence Trust and this Saturday (September 4) Rachel will host her first fundraising event for the charity.
The Soulful Saturday event is being held next to the church hall in Glebe Villas, Hove, and starts at 9.30am with a pilates session with Rachel. After a break, Rebecca Kilvington will lead 45 minutes of meditation before brunch is served with food donated by local vegan suppliers Clean Kitchen.
Cllr Alan Robins, Brighton and Hove mayor, will be attending and Seagulls’ manager Graham Potter will be popping by, too.
There will be a raffle on the day and an online auction with prizes including a signed Albion shirt and a four-day break in Cornwall.
A spokesman for Off the Fence said: “It will be a great morning with up to 100 people taking part. All proceeds towards Off The Fence Trust and its work in Brighton and Hove supporting the homeless, the vulnerable and the isolated in our city.”
To book tickets, costing £35 including brunch, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/soulful-saturday-charity-event-tickets-164734191401To bid in the auction, visit https://app.galabid.com/soulfulbids