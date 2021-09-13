This two bedroom apartment situated within a Victorian house originally built for John Bruce near Wadhurst, is for sale at £400,000.

The Zoopla website states the property, in Bruce Manor Close, was built for John Bruce and designed by the renowned architect Adolphus Croft. 'The Manor House' later became a boarding school for girls and then a home for the Legat Ballet School.

The apartments are set on the first and second floors of the restored building and in an elevated position within a gated development of houses and apartments with 18 acres of parkland grounds and 47 acres of woodland. For more information visit the Zoopla website

