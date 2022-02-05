Appeal to find missing Brighton girl
A teenager from Brighton has gone missing.
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 4:34 pm
Police are searching for Sophie Price, 15, who was last seen around 9.40pm yesterday (Friday, February 4) heading towards Preston Park railway station.
It is thought she is still in the Brighton or Hove area.
Police said Sophie is described as white, 5ft tall, of medium build and with short red hair.
When last seen, she was wearing a black oversized jacket, baggy blue jeans and white Nike Air Force 1 trainers.
Anyone who sees Sophie or knows where she is, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1338 of 04/02.