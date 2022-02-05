Appeal to find missing Brighton girl

Police are searching for Sophie Price, 15, who was last seen around 9.40pm yesterday (Friday, February 4) heading towards Preston Park railway station.

It is thought she is still in the Brighton or Hove area.

Police said Sophie is described as white, 5ft tall, of medium build and with short red hair.

Sophie Price. Picture issued by Sussex Police SUS-220502-163137001

When last seen, she was wearing a black oversized jacket, baggy blue jeans and white Nike Air Force 1 trainers.