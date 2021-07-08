Assault and vandalism at Brighton golf course

Do you recognise these men? Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-210807-072637001

Officers were called to Hollingbury Park Golf Course in Ditchling Road at around 7.30pm on July 4 to reports of motorcycles being ridden on the fairways.

According to police, some golfers who challenged the riders were assaulted, including a man who was punched to the ground and kicked in the head as he tried to get up. He suffered a slight head injury and a split lip.

The riders then churned up the grass by performing doughnuts on the green before riding away, police say.

Anyone who is able to identify either of the men pictured, or has any information relating to the incident, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1266 of 04/07.