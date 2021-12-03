BHT Sussex has launched its 2021 Christmas appeal, which aims to raise money to support more people who are homeless and alone this winter.

Andy Winter, Chief Executive of BHT Sussex, said: “Christmas is traditionally the time of year when people come together with loved ones. With the past two years dominated by the pandemic, lockdown and isolation rules, togetherness and connection have never felt more important. But this Christmas many vulnerable people will be homeless and alone; some will be sleeping on the streets, and others sofa surfing or in temporary accommodation.

“We are determined to be there for local people in need this winter. Please help us if you can by making a donation to our Christmas appeal – your generosity makes our work possible and will help us reach more people with life-changing support.”

BHT Sussex provides practical support to rough sleepers in Brighton and Hove through its resource centre First Base. Throughout the pandemic they have continued to offer essentials such as hot food, showers and clean dry clothes, alongside in-depth advice and support to move people away from homelessness for good.

BHT Sussex provides practical support to rough sleepers in Brighton and Hove through its resource centre First Base. Throughout the pandemic they have continued to offer essentials such as hot food, showers and clean dry clothes, alongside in-depth advice and support to move people away from homelessness for good.

The charity said last year they supported 744 people to move away from rough sleeping and prevented a further 453 households from becoming homeless in the first place.

However, they warn that more needs to be done and urge people to give generously so they can help more people facing homelessness in these difficult times.

Mr Winter said: “Throughout Covid-19, we have continued to provide services and change lives across Sussex. This has included helping people sleeping rough to move into accommodation, supporting those new to rough sleeping to access food, care, clothes and advice, and representing people in court who are facing eviction. The issues exacerbated by the pandemic - poverty, debt, unemployment, poor health, homelessness - are now being felt on a terrifying scale."

The charity said last year they supported 744 people to move away from rough sleeping and prevented a further 453 households from becoming homeless in the first place.

If you would like to find out more about the BHT Sussex Christmas appeal and make a donation click here