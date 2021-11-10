BHT Sussex makes appeal for warm clothing donations for homeless community at Brighton Day Centre

Residents of Brighton and Hove are being asked by BHT Sussex to donate their spare clothes to help the homeless community in the city this winter.

The charity runs First Base, the largest resource centre for homeless people in Brighton and Hove.

Debbie Piper, deputy manager at First Base, said: “As the weather gets colder, homeless people who are often exposed to the elements can really struggle.

As well as warm clothes, BHT Sussex is asking for donations of the usual items such as toiletries, socks and underwear.

“Items that we take for granted like warm clothes and shoes can make a real difference to the health and wellbeing of our clients.

“We still need donations of the usual items such as toiletries, socks and underwear too, and want to thank our generous local community for their ongoing support.”

Throughout the pandemic, BHT continued to offer practical essentials such as food and drink, showers and clean dry clothes.

The charity helped moved 744 people away from rough sleeping, and prevented a further 453 people from becoming homeless in the first place

Donated items can be dropped off at the First Base Day Centre itself at St. Stephen’s Hall, Montpelier Place, Brighton, BN1 3BF.

Alternatively, they can be donated at BHT’s head office at 144 London Road, Brighton, BN1 4PH.

If you are unable to donate in person but would still like to contribute to the cause, a range of particularly useful items can be purchased from their Amazon Wish ListThe Sussex-based charity is also looking for new board members to support their work.

Having spread the reach of their services into Mid Sussex and Crawley in 2020, BHT recently secured a new contract that will significantly increasing the work they do in East Sussex, as well as continuing to offer their support in Brighton and Hove.

The chair-elect, Kelvin MacDonald, said: ““We are looking for people who want to help us make a big impact and shape a bold vision for a better future for our tenants and clients, and provide an exemplar for working with those with multiple and complex needs.

“We are emerging from Covid a stronger and more resilient organisation, and we are now setting our ambitious agenda for the next decade.

“If you feel you have something to offer, we would love to hear from you.”