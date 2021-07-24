Bins catch fire on Brighton seafront
Blazes were seen in two bins along Brighton seafront yesterday (Friday, July 23).
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 5:08 pm
A spokesperson from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said, “We had two fires in bins yesterday.
“At 4.53pm at Brighton Pier and at 6.15 at Madeira Drive.
“Both fires were put out using a hose reel jet.”
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service ask that the public take extra care with BBQs, cigarettes and anything which could accidentally cause a bin fire.