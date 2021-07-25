Book a swim at Saltdean Lido as normal opening hours resume and it is named one of the best in the country

The Lido at Saltdean has been named one of the best in the country and it’s not hard to see why. Photographer Jon Rigby went along and took some photos of the fantastic Lido for the Brighton Indy which you can scroll through below.

Research by Fulton Umbrellas into what makes a perfect staycation in the UK said lidos were the icon of a classic beach holiday and said Saltdean – which is the only Grade II-listed lido in the UK – was one of the five best.

They concluded: “The pool was once described by Historic England as ‘one of the seven wonders of the English seaside,’ emphasising its impressive art deco architecture. It’s not just a fun place to hang around; it’s a site of cultural and historical significance – everything you need from a good holiday location.”

The news comes as the Saltdean Lido CIC and Fusion Lifestyle (the pool operators) announced its normal pre-covid swimming hours will return this week, meaning people can book 4-8 hour sessions. The sunbathing lawns and children’s wet-play and paddling pool area are also reopening.

The summer opening hours are:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Lido sessions 10am-2pm and 2.30pm-6.30pm. Lane swimming 7am-8am and 8.30am-9.30am.

Tuesday and Thursday: Lido sessions 10.30am-2.30pm and 3pm-7pm. Lane swimming 9am-10am and 7.30pm-8.30pm.

Find out more and book at www.fusion-lifestyle.com/centres/saltdean/

1. The Saltdean Lido has returned to normal pre-Covid opening hours Photo: Jon Rigby Buy photo

2. Restoration of the lido will commence later this year Photo: Jon Rigby Buy photo

3. Some of the staff at Saltdean Lido Photo: Jon Rigby Buy photo

4. David, Eva, Lilly and Alice Curtin enjoying the warm weather at Saltdean Lido Photo: Jon Rigby Buy photo