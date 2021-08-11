Brighton among top ten destinations for UK staycations this summer

Brighton seafront. Photo by Jon Rigby

Nearly one in ten (8 per cent) of people who took part in the research by Square are opting to stay in the city.

It means that local businesses will be able to benefit from increased visitor numbers and higher revenues.

The survey, which was carried out by OnePoll and involved 2,000 participants, also found that nearly half of UK holidaymakers (45 per cent) were planning to continue taking staycations until at least 2022, or until the pandemic is over.

In contrast, only one in 20 (five per cent) plan to holiday outside of Europe in the near future.

The findings also show that six in 10 staycationers are planning to rebook a UK holiday destination they have visited before.

Nick Harris, Head of UK Partnerships at Square which provides software, payments, and hardware solution for businesses of all sizes, said: “Brits choosing to ‘staycate’ in the UK is presenting a much needed opportunity for businesses to engage with holiday-makers at home.

“Getting UK business back-on-track after such a tough couple of years is critical and we’re seeing consumers supporting locals now more than ever.

“We’re delighted that this trend is benefitting our sellers and allowing them to operate their business with an omnichannel approach as so many pivoted to running an online business during lockdown and now they can accept physical payments too.

“With ‘staycations’ on the rise this summer and into next year, it will provide a much-needed boost for businesses across the UK.”

According to the research, the top three factors determining a UK holiday destination choice were location, accommodation and price.