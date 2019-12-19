Brighton and Hove Albion former footballers to fundraise for St Peter and St James Hospice

Two ex-Brighton and Hove Albion footballers will be helping to raise money in Burgess Hill.

Fundraisers for St Peter and St James Hospice have been fundraising at the giving tree in Burgess Hill this month, and they're going to be joined by Guy Butters and Danny Cullip, ex-Brighton and Hove Albion footballers, on Friday (December 20).

Guy Butters and Danny Cullip,ex-Brighton and Hove Albion footballers

Geoff Atkins, one of the fundraisers, said: "We have been a year in the planning for this event and it is our aim, with the help from you, our loyal supporters, friends, family and even visitors to the Market Place, to raise £16,000 to pay for the running of the St Peter and St James Hospice on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

"We will all be helping to 'make a difference this Christmas'."

Guy Butters and Danny Cullip will be in the Market Place from 11am to 1pm.

Mr Atkins said: "For a small donation come and get their autograph, have your picture taken with them, maybe even reminisce about games gone past. They will love to talk to you."

The hospice say it costs £8,000 a day to run their services.

To find out more, contact Geoff Atkins on 07969344136.