Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Hope Powell and defender Danique Kerdijk were special guests at a student careers choice event.

Year 9 and 10 students at Vardean College, Brighton and Durrington High School, Worthing had the opportunity to explore key employability skills and potential career choices last week (Tuesday, 23 November 2021), at the Young Women in Enterprise programme – Facilitated by Albion in the Community (AITC), the official charity of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club (BHAFC).

As the main partner of Brighton & Hove Albion Women, American Express invited the Albion women’s head coach and their Netherlands international defender to join the session.

The initiative has been designed to help inform young women from diverse backgrounds about the world of business and inspire the next generation to aim high in their future careers.

Hope said: “It’s good to explore different careers. You don’t have to know what you want to do right now. My best advice would be ‘Have a go’ – you’d be surprised by the limits you can exceed. Life is about experiences. Through those you end up making the right choices. But whatever you’re going to do long term, you have to enjoy it.”

Modified in line with coronavirus guidelines, the programme is led by AITC’s qualified teacher in schools and colleges, supported virtually by American Express colleague volunteers who talk about their career progression, aspirations and skills needed in the workplace.