Brighton and Hove Albion's official charity runs problem solving workshop for students

Students, aged 11-17, from Hill Park School in Portslade and The Lioncare School in Hove, took part in a session which included interactive, team activities – using different methods of communication, creativity and active listening to overcome challenges and achieve an end goal.

The session forms part of the Gully's Community Skills programme, which also has sessions covering budgeting, travel, nutrition and healthy eating. The workshops use the power of football to support people with a disability develop new skills, to enable them to deal effectively with everyday life.

The programme is funded by American Express and delivered in partnership with Albion in the Community (AITC), the official charity of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club (BHAFC).

For more information about AITC disability sessions contact: [email protected]