Brighton and Hove areas with highest Covid infections in the past week
Here are the neighbourhoods in Brighton and Hove with the highest case rates right now
Residents in Aldrington are at greatest risk from catching Covid-19 this week, according to the Government's national statistics.
The residential area within Hove has a rate of 508 cases per 100,000 people, a 37% increase from last week and the fastest increase in the region.
Hollingbury, Portslade by Sea, Withdean Woods and Patcham East make up the top 5 areas with the highest Covid infection rates.
In general, coronavirus infection rates have been falling in Brighton and Hove, with 25 of the 33 regions seeing a decrease in infection rate.
Similarly, the United Kingdom has seen infection rates drop 15% in the past week across the UK, but certain areas remain high.
According to North Laines, Bevendean and Moulsecoomb, Coldean, Seven Dials and Hove central are the 5 neighbourhoods within Brighton and Hove that currently have the lowest case rates.
