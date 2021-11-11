Residents in Aldrington are at greatest risk from catching Covid-19 this week, according to the Government's national statistics.

The residential area within Hove has a rate of 508 cases per 100,000 people, a 37% increase from last week and the fastest increase in the region.

Hollingbury, Portslade by Sea, Withdean Woods and Patcham East make up the top 5 areas with the highest Covid infection rates.

In general, coronavirus infection rates have been falling in Brighton and Hove, with 25 of the 33 regions seeing a decrease in infection rate.

Similarly, the United Kingdom has seen infection rates drop 15% in the past week across the UK, but certain areas remain high.

According to North Laines, Bevendean and Moulsecoomb, Coldean, Seven Dials and Hove central are the 5 neighbourhoods within Brighton and Hove that currently have the lowest case rates.

The North Laines rate of 106.2 per 100,000 is one of the lowest in Brighton and Hove