The Big Sleep Out is an annual fundraising challenge organised by Off the Fence, which works in Brighton and Hove to support the city’s homeless, the vulnerable and the isolated.

The charity said its city street services work with 15 new cases of rough sleeping each week and this year it could treble.

The Big Sleep Out is being held on the north side green of St Peter’s Church, York Place, Brighton, on November 12, from 6pm until 8am the following morning.

People taking part in a previous Big Sleep Out fundraiser for Off the Fence

The event includes team challenges like ‘build your own shelter’ as well as testimonials, food and live music.

The cost to register to take part in is £15 for adults. It is free for children and young people under 18.