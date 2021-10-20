Brighton and Hove homeless charity’s big sleep-out is back – sign up to take part now
Homeless charity Off the Fence is calling on people to experience what life is like for the rough sleepers of Brighton and Hove – while raising money to help them.
The Big Sleep Out is an annual fundraising challenge organised by Off the Fence, which works in Brighton and Hove to support the city’s homeless, the vulnerable and the isolated.
The charity said its city street services work with 15 new cases of rough sleeping each week and this year it could treble.
The Big Sleep Out is being held on the north side green of St Peter’s Church, York Place, Brighton, on November 12, from 6pm until 8am the following morning.
The event includes team challenges like ‘build your own shelter’ as well as testimonials, food and live music.
The cost to register to take part in is £15 for adults. It is free for children and young people under 18.
To find out more about the sleep out, visit www.offthefence.org.uk/thebigsleepoutTo buy a ticket to take part, go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-big-sleep-out-2021-tickets-138580966401