Brighton and Hove Santa Bus returns after storm and youths stop routes

Santa and his helpers will be continuing their tour around the streets of Brighton and Hove

The popular Brighton and Hove Santa Bus was back on the road tonight (Wednesday, December 8) this time visiting the Patcham area.

On Saturday (December 4) the bus had to cut the route which covers Wish Road/Boundary Road/Portland Road in Hove short after youths caused a disturbance in Wish Road.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Police were to reports of a disturbance involving youths throwing items at a bus near Wish Park, Hove, at 7.20pm on Saturday (December 4). Officers completed a search of the area but the group had dispersed."

Sadly the Santa Bus was not able to continue and Brighton and Hove Buses apologised for those left disappointed. A spokesman added: "The Santa Bus spreads so much joy and happiness, so it was a real shame that the evening was brought to end early because of the behaviour of a very small group of people."

The Santa Bus did complete its Hangleton route on Monday this week but on Tuesday (December 7) the stormy weather meant the Saltdean route was cancelled.

But there are still plenty of routes set to go ahead over the coming days, up until December 21. Click on the routes below to see the maps:

The Santa bus is back on the road

The Santa Bus is raising money for 12 local charities but instead of door-to-door bucket collections, donations are via local businesses or online this year.

This year’s chosen charities are: Albion in the Community, BHT Sussex, Brighton Sussex University Hospitals Charity, Chestnut Tree House, East Sussex Credit Union Foundation, Impact Initiatives, Martlets, Motor Neurone Disease Association, Racial Harassment Forum, Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare, Switchboard and Together Co.

Brighton & Hove Buses’ open-topped Santa Bus covers scores of suburbs from Bevendean to Woodingdean in the run-up to Christmas. The bus is decorated with 10,000 lights and plays Christmas music while Santa waves from the top deck.