Brighton-based dance company win national award

Parable Dance won the ‘national cultural champion’ award at The SheInspires Awards 2021.

Natasha Britton, who is a co-founder and artistic director for the group, said, “We are absolutely delighted to win.

“We’re very grateful for the nomination and would hope to build on our work and winning this award by securing further funding to reach even more disabled and non-disabled dancers who wish to further their careers by training with us.

Parable Dance is based in Brighton

“We have a number of exciting new projects ahead, including an expansive outreach programme and our new weekly classes for children and adults with learning disabilities which begin in Brighton in January.”

This is the seventh year the SheInspires Awards has been held, but the first time it has been international.

Entries came in from countries including Denmark, India, South Africa, the Unites States of America, the UAE, Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Egypt and Turkey.

SheInspires Awards’ organiser Gulnaz Brennan said, “The quality of the nominations has been really outstanding. We have had 145 finalists in 18 categories and the job of the judges was particularly difficult.

“Opening up the awards internationally has proved very successful this year and we plan on repeating this next year.

“They are a special way of recognising truly amazing women from around the world today and I’m very proud of their success.”