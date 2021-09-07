Brighton beachgoers basking in the September sunshine: how long will the warm weather last

It has been another scorching hot day in Brighton and Hove and it looks like lots of people decided to head to the beach to take advantage of the September sun.

Photographer Eddie Mitchell captured these photos today (Tuesday, September 7) as temperatures soared to 27 degrees Celsius. The Met office said the temperature would stay at 27 until 6pm, falling slightly to 24 at 7pm and still 22 until after 9pm. We are in for a warm night, too, with temperatures only falling to 18 degrees Celsius by 7am before starting to rise again.

Tomorrow, the Met Office predicts it will already by 21 degrees Celsius by 9am, rising to 25 by 1pm. For Thursday, some rain is predicted but temperatures are set to remain as high as 20 degrees Celsius.

We would love to see your sunny photos. Perhaps you found a nice quiet spot to enjoy the warm weather? Send them to [email protected]

1. People flocked to the beach as temperatures soared Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2. Making the most of the September sun Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3. The temperature hit 27 degrees Celsius in Brighton Photo: Eddie Mitchell