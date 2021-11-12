A Brighton cat has been named 'Mr August' in a national charity’s wall calendar.

Fox, a six-year-old Maine Coon cat, will feature in the Cats Protection’s wall calendar and is deserving of his new-found fame, according to owner Tania Marsh, of Saltdean, East Sussex.

Mrs Marsh, deputy manager at the Cats Protection’s National Adoption Centre, said: “Everyone says Fox is extremely handsome so it doesn’t come as any surprise to me that he’s been named Mr August.

Maine Coons are a family favourite for Mrs Marsh, who also adopted Fox’s two sisters after the three cats came into care at the Chelwood Gate centre.

“He’s a dream, so full of character and with the gentlest meow, and he definitely believes he deserves all the attention he gets. I’m so proud to share my home with a calendar boy.”

She said: “I was immediately drawn to Fox because I had recently lost my own Maine Coon and Fox reminded me of him so much. Soon after, I adopted his two sisters and they all settled in so well.

They nestle together and really love each other. They’ve all brought so much joy, love and laughter to my life, even when they wake me early each morning. We have become a lovely little family. I feel privileged to have him and his sisters in my life.”

Cats Protection’s wall calendar shares the stories of cats successfully adopted through the UK’s largest feline charity’s network of adoption centres and volunteer-run branches.

The calendar helps the charity to raise much-needed funds for cats and kittens who are looking for new homes.

Martin Green, Cats Protection’s Creative Designer, oversees the whole calendar process. He said: “Telling people their cat is in the calendar is the most satisfying part. The owner’s excitement is really heart-warming and underlines how close the bond is between cats and their owners.”