Brighton charity cancels part of fundraising event due to rising virus cases

Bike It Brighton

The charity has scrapped the event at the Preston Park Velodrome on July 11 – however the 30 and 60 mile rides across the South Downs will go ahead as planned.

Event organiser, Juliet Hinton-Smith, said: “We are desperately disappointed to postpone the Velodrome event but it is the sensible thing to do in light of the increase in infection rates.

“The velodrome normally attracts several hundred people and, even though it is held out of doors, we wouldn’t want to expose anyone to any unnecessary risk.

“We feel that the longer rides can be safely managed.

“There is still time to register for either a 30 or 60 mile cycle challenge at www.bht.org.uk/bike or by turning up on the day itself.

“On the day registrations will open at 7 am, with the 60 mile ride setting off at 8am and the 30 mile ride setting off at 9am.

“The cancellation of the Velodrome part of the day is so disappointing as this is where we see those from three years old to 90 doing laps of the oldest velodrome in the country.

“We had arranged food and drink outlets to be there, the Brighton Choir With No Name was going to perform, and Brighton and Hove Bus Company was going to bring the BHT bus along.

“This event is a major part of our annual fundraising calendar and at First Base Day Centre we will feel the loss of the money normally raised.