Brighton coffee firm is offering a free drink to NHS staff and vaccine volunteers to say thank you
Small Batch Coffee Roasters wanted to say thank you to those working hard to keep us all safe.
Brighton and Hove company Small Batch Coffee Roasters is saying thank you to the vaccine staff and volunteers by offering them a free drink.
From now until January 3, all NHS staff, vaccination centre staff and volunteers will receive a free coffee from any Small Batch site. All they need to do is be in uniform or have identification to show they are an NHS worker.
Small Batch locations include Norfolk Square, 111 Western Road; Seven Dials, 108a Dyke Road; Goldstone Villas, 70 Goldstone Villas, Hove; Wilbury, 67 Church Road, Hove; and Wellington House, Portslade.
Remy Haudecoeur, head of operations at Small Batch, said: “On behalf of everyone at Small Batch, we thank all NHS workers and vaccination staff who are working so hard to keep us safe and keep the country ticking along. We wish them all a very Merry Christmas and look forward to welcoming them into Small Batch.”