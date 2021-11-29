Brighton Festival Children’s Parade will return in 2022

The 2018 Brighton Festival Children's Parade. Image by Victor Frankowski

A popular Brighton Festival event will return next May after a two-year absence.

The Brighton Festival Children’s Parade will take place on Saturday May 7 2022.

Thousands of school children, teachers and volunteers are expected to take part in the colourful event.

The theme for next year’s parade takes inspiration from Rebuilding and Hope, based on ideas being developed by Brighton Festival’s guest co-directors, Syrian author and architect Marwa al-Sabouni and Brighton-based theatre artist Tristan Sharps.

A joint statement from the co-directors noted: “We are thrilled and honoured that the Children’s Parade is back to open next year’s Festival.

“Children have such incredible imaginations and together with their teachers and Same Sky artists we can’t wait to see the wonderful ideas they’ll bring to the city. “

The parade is jointly produced with award-winning community arts charity Same Sky, the Children’s Parade officially marks the opening of Brighton Festival, a three-week celebration of arts and culture across Brighton, Hove and East Sussex.