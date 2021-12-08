Brighton Gogglebox star holding charity comedy night to remember her father

The Brighton resident is organising the event, which will be held at the Komedia on Tuesday, December, 21 to support the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and the Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust.

The television star has been motivated to hold the event following the death of her father, Andrew, who died in August at the age of 61 after a short illness.

The comedy show will be compered by Dan Jones and the line-up will feature Jen Brister and Helen Bauer from BBC2’s Live at the Apollo, comedy award winners Huge Davies and John Hastings, along with Martin Wratten, Freya Mallard, and Ingrid Dahle. All the performers are giving their services for free to support the event.

The television star has been motivated to hold the event following the death of her father, Andrew, who died in August at the age of 61 after a short illness.

Alex Michael, 31, said: “After Dad passed away, I wanted to say thank you to the people who had helped him and raise money for charities that were important to him.

“My Dad loved comedy and some of my most treasured memories are of him belly laughing at the comedy nights we went to together. It’s been a very difficult few months for my family, but laughter is what makes life worth living. So, I think it would make him very happy to know that there’s a night dedicated to him.

“There are some fantastic comedians performing who are all donating their time for free to help with the fundraising. So, if you want to have a great night out before Christmas and to support a couple of charities that do so much good work, then get yourself a ticket.”

The BHF funds life-saving research into all heart and circulatory diseases, including heart disease, stroke, vascular dementia and its risk factors, including high blood pressure and diabetes.

Rebecca Honey, Fundraising Manager at the BHF, said: “We’re so grateful that Alex has chosen to organise this very personal event to aid the BHF.

“Our life-saving research is fuelled by the generous donations of the public, but the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic means that our investment in new research has been badly hit.

“That’s why we need the support of the public now, more than ever.”

Tickets for the event cost £11 and are available here