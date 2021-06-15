Brighton Half Marathon 2021 is postponed

Runners taking part in the Brighton Half Marathon

The event will now take place on October 10.

A spokesman said in a statement: "We are very sorry to announce that this year’s Brighton Half Marathon scheduled for the end of June is postponed to the autumn.

"Yesterday’s Government announcement regarding the delay of the final easing of restrictions in the roadmap out of lockdown unfortunately means that we are forced to postpone the event.

"However, Brighton & Hove City Council have moved quickly to help us secure a new date for our 2021 event which will be Sunday 10th October 2021.

"An event the size of our race takes months of planning and our June date was selected back in the Autumn of 2020 to allow sufficient time for this planning to take place.

"When the roadmap was announced, our planning was focused on delivering an event against the roadmap timetable for moving from Step 3 to Step 4 on June 21st.

"The size and open access nature of our event plus the number of crowds we attract does not fit the criteria to allow us to proceed.

"The regulations under Step 3 are that no events can be held that include more than 4,000 people.

"This includes staff, volunteers and spectators. It simply is not possible for us to run the event on that basis.

"Our priority is always to ensure that runners, volunteers, staff and the wider community in the city are safe at the race.

"As an event, we are governed by national guidelines and agencies, which takes decisions out of our hands in unusual times such as these.