Brighton Half Marathon photos

The Brighton Half Marathon made a welcome return this morning (October 10).
Runners took part in the event organised by The Sussex Beacon charity.
1. Brighton Half Marathon 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby)
Brighton Half Marathon 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-211010-124956001
Photo: JON RIGBY 07850 900673
2. Brighton Half Marathon 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby)
Brighton Half Marathon 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-211010-125137001
Photo: JON RIGBY 07850 900673
3. Brighton Half Marathon 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby)
Brighton Half Marathon 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-211010-125148001
Photo: JON RIGBY 07850 900673
4. Brighton Half Marathon 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby)
Brighton Half Marathon 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-211010-125159001
Photo: JON RIGBY 07850 900673