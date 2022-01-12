The Dance Space will be a place where professional artists will create and present world class work, and people of all ages and abilities will be able to have a go at dance.

Dancers in Brighton will have a new space to call home this summer.

Charity South East Dance has today announced that the city’s first building designed especially for dance – The Dance Space – will open its doors to the public on July 15, 2022.

Cath James, Artistic Director, says: “We’ve waited a very long time to be able to finally announce this opening date and it feels incredible. The Dance Space will be a place where professional artists will create and present world class work, and people of all ages and abilities will be able to have a go at dance.

“The launch in July will mark a significant moment for Brighton & Hove, adding to the city’s vibrant and valuable arts scene and providing an important new cultural asset for the whole community to experience.”

Located in the new Circus Street development, the opening of the space will end five years of construction and a 10-year fundraising campaign, providing a rehearsal and performance space for professional dance artists, and present a year-round programme of dance classes, workshops and events for the whole community.

Designed by award-winning architects shedkm – and realised with the support of Brighton & Hove City Council, National Lottery funding and a host of private donors – the new home of dance will feature two accessible ground floor dance studios, a first-floor creation and performance space, two meeting rooms and a floor of office space.

From April, South East Dance will start testing the building with a small number of classes, workshops and performances, before opening to the public in July.

The Dance Space is available to hire too. Bookings are being taken now for people who would like to hire the space to host their own dance classes, events, meetings and conferences.

Councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty, leader of Brighton & Hove City Council, commented: “A key part of the rebirth of Circus Street has been a new home for South East Dance. With council officials I worked closely with the late Chief Executive of South East Dance Jamie Watton to turn the dream of a home for dancing excellence in the city into a reality. We look forward to the bright future the new Dance Space will bring for dance and movement in the city and are energised by the long-standing commitment shown by the organisation's leadership team. This new building will ensure that dance is for all of our communities."