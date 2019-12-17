Brighton influencer Fizzy Peaches joins forces with BA i360 to raise awareness for NSPCC Christmas appeal

A parenting and lifestyle blogger has shown her support for the NSPCC by ‘getting her sparkle on’ at the British Airways i360.

Brighton mother-of-two and influencer Fizzy Peaches visited the British Airways i360 viewing tower on Wednesday, December 11 to take a sparkly NSPCC selfie.

The selfie was taken as part of the NSPCC’s Light For Every Childhood Christmas campaign.

Fizzy Peaches, also known as Lyndsay, said: “I’ve been looking forward to supporting the NSPCC’s ‘Get your Sparkle On’ at the Brighton i360 to help raise awareness for the children that may be less fortunate this Christmas and all year round.

“I wore my sparkly festive jumper and snapped a selfie with the sparkle frame - pop by to do the same and you’ll be helping to support this important cause to help prevent child abuse and cruelty.”

Visitors to the i360 viewing tower can get a 10% discount when they take a selfie to raise awareness for the NSPCC.

Selfie takers who take a picture in the BA i360 ticket hall and use the NSPCC sparkly picture frame on social media with the hashtags #SparkleOn and #BAi360 will receive the discount.

The collaboration will take place until January 2 in a show of support for the children’s charity.

Laura Pauley, communications manager at BA i360, said: “We are delighted to support NSPCC this Christmas with Get Your Sparkle On.

“Offering a discount to visitors in return for them posting a fun selfie of themselves alongside the hashtags of the campaign is a simple and fun task that will hopefully reach a lot of people.”

Peter Wanless, chief executive of the NSPCC, said: “We’re extremely grateful BA i360 will be helping to raise awareness of the NSPCC’s Christmas campaign and encourage everyone to ‘get their sparkle on.”

The NSPCC aims to support UK children experiencing abuse and also runs the Childline helpline.

This Christmas, Childline counsellors in London will speak to hundreds of children about issues including suicidal feelings and self-harm.

The NSPCC Christmas campaign aims to raise money to keep this service going and provide outreach programmes for children and schools.

Find out more about the campaign at the NSPCC website and find out how to donate here.

Adults worried about a child’s welfare can call the NSPCC’s Helpline 24/7 on 0808 800 5000.

Children and young people can call Childline on 0800 1111 or visit the Childline website.