Brighton man charged for ‘prolific’ graffiti
A 50-year-old man from Brighton has been charged with 16 counts of causing criminal damage after detectives linked him to 21 separate instances of graffiti in the city.
Paul Harris, of Robert Street in Brighton, created the graffiti over a three-week period in June in Brighton city centre, police say.
Sussex Police called the graffiti ‘prolific’ and a ‘distinctive’.
Police say the same image was found spray-painted on trees and buildings around the Royal Pavilion, Mash Tun, the Colonnade Bar, New Road and Robert Street, causing damage in excess of £3,000.
After the first image was discovered on the wall of Brighton Unitarian Church in New Road on June 2, an investigation identified a suspect and on June 15 Harris was arrested at his home address on suspicion of causing criminal damage.
According to police, a search of the property found items linking him to the offences, as well as Class A and B drugs.
Harris was further arrested and charged with being in possession of Class A and B drugs.
He will appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on November 4.
Investigating officer police constable Jack Page said, “Illegal graffiti is a blight on our city that defaces our public spaces and wastes valuable time and resources in having it removed.
“Cracking down on graffiti and vandalism is a priority for officers in Brighton and Hove and these charges prove we are committed to conducting full and thorough investigations into reports in order to bring perpetrators to justice.”