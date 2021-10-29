Brighton man charged for ‘prolific’ graffiti

Graffiti was found on Brighton Unitarian Church in June.

Paul Harris, of Robert Street in Brighton, created the graffiti over a three-week period in June in Brighton city centre, police say.

Sussex Police called the graffiti ‘prolific’ and a ‘distinctive’.

Police say the same image was found spray-painted on trees and buildings around the Royal Pavilion, Mash Tun, the Colonnade Bar, New Road and Robert Street, causing damage in excess of £3,000.

After the first image was discovered on the wall of Brighton Unitarian Church in New Road on June 2, an investigation identified a suspect and on June 15 Harris was arrested at his home address on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

According to police, a search of the property found items linking him to the offences, as well as Class A and B drugs.

Harris was further arrested and charged with being in possession of Class A and B drugs.

He will appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on November 4.

Investigating officer police constable Jack Page said, “Illegal graffiti is a blight on our city that defaces our public spaces and wastes valuable time and resources in having it removed.