Brighton Marina cancels all further Euros football screenings at its Big Screen

The big screen at Brighton Marina

Viewers had gathered to watch England’s opening game against Croatia in the sunshine on Sunday.

But organisers said it was had been ‘very difficult’ to ahere to covid regulations at the event.

In an update on social media, organisers said: “It is with great sadness that we have taken the decision to cancel the screening of the Euros at Brighton Marina

“We ensured that the appropriate safety measures and restrictions were put in place to adhere to Government regulations for Covid and social distancing, but it seems the excitement of being able to watch live football meant that it was very difficult for all measures to be adhered to during the screenings.

“Public safety is paramount to us, and in light of the recent extension of Government regulations to 19th July, we have made the tough decision to cancel further screenings of live football with immediate effect.

“We are actively looking into alternative entertainment we can bring to our residents and visitors with the big screen this summer and details will be circulated as soon as we can share any updates.”

The Big Screen is due to be in place at Village Square until July 11.