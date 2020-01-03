Brighton Meerkat Discovery Trail proves a hit for families

Hundreds of families took part in a scheme designed to get them travelling actively and sustainably around Brighton and Hove.

The Brighton Meerkat Discovery Trail ran from October to November in 2019 with more than 500 families taking up the chance to explore the city and learn about local places where the ‘meerkats’ were hiding.

A total of nine meerkats awaited discovery in city centre locations including Jubilee Library and Brighton Museum and Art Gallery with stickers to collect along the way.

Finding all the meerkats gave families an entry into a prize draw to win a micro-scooter, a family theatre ticket, or a goody bag.

The trail proved popular with the whole family including 21-year-old Joseph Man and his family.

Joseph attends Downs View Life Skills College, Patcham and completed the challenge with his mum, Marian.

Marian contacted the council to say how much they enjoyed the trail.

“Joseph has severe and complex learning and physical disabilities. He mainly uses a wheelchair when we are out and about. This makes country walks difficult, especially in winter, so we love an urban trail,” she said.

“We very much enjoyed the meerkats so thank you for setting us this little challenge.”

After receiving Marian’s letter, members of the council’s Active Travel team went to visit Joseph at Downs View Life Skills College and presented him with a goody bag.

Delphine Jacq, school travel officer, said: “It was great to see more than 500 families take part in the trail.

“We were delighted when Marian contacted us to tell us how much she and Joseph had enjoyed the trail.

“The trail was an opportunity for families to enjoy being out and about together and to learn about local historical places whilst having fun spotting the meerkats.

“We want to encourage as many people as possible to travel around the city in a way that promotes activity and sustainability.”

The trail was part of the council’s Active Travel initiative which aims to get families travelling actively and sustainably.

The project funded by the Access Fund for Sustainable Travel from the Department for Transport.