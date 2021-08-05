Brighton Naked Bike Ride returns – this is why it’s ‘more relevant now than ever’
The Brighton Naked Bike Ride is back this month after a year off due to the pandemic – and is ‘more relevant now than ever’, according to organisers.
The “protestival” event celebrates car-free, human-powered travel, and highlights the vulnerability of human bodies in urban traffic.
A spokesman said: “We’ve seen the world change almost unrecognisably since the Covid pandemic struck.
“People have come together to fight the invisible threat of viral infection.
“Let’s hope we can unite to fight climate change equally as effectively.
“There were beautiful moments and unexpected benefits during lockdown: streets denuded of gridlocked traffic, people
exercising at home and on city streets, birdsong instead of car noise, a realisatio that human life on the planet is fragile.
“There have also been bold moves by Brighton & Hove City Council to make cycling and other active travel safer and more
appealing during lockdown.
“Hopefully this will continue, moving into the future. There is much to be optimistic about.”
The free, family-friendly event on Sunday, August 15, will see people gather at Preston Park at midday to decorate their bikes and their bodies – with people going ‘as bare as they dare’ – before setting off at 2pm.
The ride will coincide with many other Naked Bike Rides events happening across the globe.