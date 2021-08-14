Brighton nurses prepare to skydive for charity

The nurses fundraising at Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital

Paediatric nurses from the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital (RACH), Claire Mullen, Hannah Burtenshaw, Michela Gandolfo, Natalie Brooks, Nicola Jones, Helen Quinn and Emma Sharp, will all be taking to the skies on September 25 to raise money for The Rockinghorse Children’s Charity.

The charity funds vital equipment and support for families that come to the RACH, the Trevor Mann Baby Unit and its sister site – The Special Care Baby Unit based within the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath. The charity also supports paediatric wards in hospitals across Sussex, respite centres and children’s services in the county.

Claire said, “We are all looking forward to doing the skydive, and have some mixed emotions, between excited, nervous, scared. However, we know that we work well as a team and can get through anything together.

“We are trying to raise as much money as possible for this charity as they have been hit quite hard due to covid.”

Emma has organised a raffle with prizes including a cake from Flour Pot Bakery in Brighton, a voucher from Jo and Co in Hove, a Tesco hamper, a pamper evening from Templespa, an afternoon tea for two at The Grand, and a cheese and wine tour at the Bolney Wine Estate.

To buy a raffle ticket go to the funding page and label your donation with ‘raffle’ alongside you full name and contact details.

Numbers are £1 each so the more you donate the more numbers you have which means a higher chance of winning.