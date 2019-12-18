Brighton pantomime stars spread ‘spirit of Christmas’ at charity

Pantomime stars brought the ‘spirit of Christmas’ to Chailey Heritage Foundation when they met children and young adults in its care.

Cast members of Brighton’s Peter Pan including BBC Sussex presenter Allison Ferns, who plays Delores the Mermaid, and Michael Ruben, who plays Peter Pan, visited the charity on Friday (December 13).

Allison Ferns, as Delores the Mermaid, and Michael Ruben as Peter Pan, with Lydia at Chailey Heritage Foundation. Photograph: Derek Martin/ DM19121839a

The visit took place as the charity held the final dress rehearsal for its production of Aladdin in its DREAM (dynamic, real, experiential, amazing, magical) Centre.

Director of development Sally-Anne Murray said: “It was wonderful to welcome members of the Brighton cast to Chailey Heritage.

“The joy they delivered to our young performers brought the spirit of Christmas to the charity.”

The Brighton show, running at The Hilton Metropole from tomorrow (December 19) until December 29, is raising funds for Chailey Heritage Foundation and the charity of Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Cast members of Brighton's Peter Pan pantomime at Chailey Heritage Foundation. Photograph: Derek Martin/ DM19121825a

Ms Murray added: “I’d like to thank everyone involved in the Peter Pan production for raising money for Chailey Heritage.”

Chailey Heritage Foundation, which provides education and care services for those with complex physical disabilities and health needs, has a tradition of performing a pantomime for friends and families.

Drama teacher Helen Dunman said: “Meeting Delores and her friends has really inspired our cast of Aladdin.

“The young people have worked really hard and are looking forward to performing for their friends and families on stage.

“Panto is a wonderful seasonal tradition and we are proud to be a part of it at Chailey Heritage.”