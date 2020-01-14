Brighton Pride 2020: organisers launch community parade

Brighton and Hove Pride has announced the theme and opened applications for its 2020 community parade.

The LGBTQ+ celebration on August 1 will have the theme Back to the Future for its 30th year, organisers revealed today (January 14).

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Building on last year’s We Stand Together campaign, a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that ignited the global Pride movement, and as a re-affirmation of our commitment to campaign for global LGBTQ+ equality, Back To The Future will celebrate the pioneering activists of our past as well as looking to the future and the continued strive for equality for LGBTQ+ people across the world.

“The Back To The Future theme encourages intergenerational conversation and a recognition of the heroes and icons that paved the way for the rights we have today, and we will continue to raise vital funds for our local LGBTQ+ and community projects.”

Announcing the news, Brighton and Hove Pride has also revealed that there will be a judging panel awarding prizes in the parade, for categories such as best creative, best costumes, best use of recycled materials and best global LGBTQ+ theme.

Brighton and Hove Pride will run from July 31 to August 2. News on the community parade comes after organisers announced in October that the overall theme of this year’s Pride would be Fabuloso and that it will be a ‘fantastic and fabulous celebration of who you are’.

