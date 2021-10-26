Brighton professor based in Eastbourne continues to lead British Paralympic Association
A professor for the University of Brighton based at the Eastbourne campus has been re-appointed at chair of the British Paralympic Association.
Professor Nick Webborn OBE was first elected to the position in 2017 when he was chosen by the membership of the British Paralympic Association (BPA). In his role as clinical professor of sport and exercise medicine at the University of Brighton, he has become one of UK’s leading sports medicine specialists as well as a world leading expert in the field of disability and Paralympic sports.
Over the years he has attended 11 Paralympic Games in various roles, including Tokyo 2020 this year as president where Great Britain came second in the medal table.
Professor Webborn is also a member of the International Paralympic Committee’s Medical Committee and a member of the UK Anti-Doping TUE Committee.
He said, “I am absolutely delighted and honoured to be appointed as chair for a second term to this great organisation. It has been a privilege to have served in this role over the last five years and to be involved in developing the BPA’s new strategic plan.
“This appointment gives me the opportunity to ensure that we start to deliver it. It will ensure that ParalympicsGB remains a world-leading nation in Paralympic sport on and off the field of play, and moreover uses the impact of the sporting success to help drive social change.”