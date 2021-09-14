Brighton Race for Life 2021: All you need to know

Race for Life is coming to Brighton. Picture Steve Robards SR1913747 SUS-190306-113004001

The popular event raises money for Cancer Research UK and makes a return after last year’s fundraiser was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Here is all the key information you need to know.

When is it taking place?

Sunday, September 19 2021

Where is it taking place?

The fundraiser is taking place along the fields and woodland paths Stanmer Park, Stanmer Park, Lewes Road, Brighton, BN1 9SE. The meeting point is the middle of Stanmer Park.

What time is it taking place?

The Pretty Muddy Kids starts at 10am and the adult 5k version at 11am. Both of these courses have extra fun ‘muddy’ elements included within the course. The standard 10k begins at 12.45pm, the 5k at 1.30pm and 3k at 1.15pm

How much does it cost to enter?

For the standard course adults cost £14.99, children cost £10 unless they are under the age of six entry (girls and boys) who are free and do not need to be registered. For the children’s pretty muddy course the cost is £10 for a child while a supervising a is free. The adult pretty muddy course costs £10 for children (must be over 13) and £19.99 for adults.

How can I enter?

To take part visit https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/find-an-event and select the Brighton event. You can also sign up on the day.

Where is the best place to watch as a spectator?

The Brighton route goes along the fields and woodland paths of the Stanmer Park meaning there should be spectator spots throughout the courses.

How do I get there and where is the best place to park?

Organisers are encouraging the use of public transport to access the event to reduce pollution to the Brighton and Hove area.

By train: A footpath leads to Stanmer Park from Falmer station’s main entrance (the entrance by the ticket office). Approximately an eight minute walk (0.4 miles).

By bus: The Brighton and Hove ‘Breeze’ Bus Service provides access to Stanmer Park. The Route 78 arrives at Stanmer Park Gates (approximately two minute walk from the Event Site) every 15 minutes on Sundays.

By bike: Cycle parking stands are provided in the west Lower Lodges car park, the new Patchway car park, and by the Palm House outside the entrance to the restored Walled Garden. These cycle stands are available to all park visitors.

By car: Car parking is available to participants who wish to drive to the event, however, this may change in the case of adverse weather. There is on-site car parking in Stanmer Park. Please arrive with plenty of time to avoid congestion when entering Stanmer Park. The car park in Stanmer Park is a short walk across an internal road (approximately a two minute walk). There is no parking at the University of Sussex in 2021.

What other facilities will there be?