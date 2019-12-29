Brighton residents win £30k each in postcode lottery

Two Brighton residents have won £30,000 each thanks to their postcode.

Neighbours in Thorndean Road have today (Sunday, December 29) been announced as winners with People’s Postcode Lottery after BN2 4HF proved lucky.

The draw was part of the lottery's Christmas campaign, which sees a postcode win daily throughout December and players awarded £30,000 per ticket.

In a statement, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt offered her congratulations to the Brighton winners.

She said: “What an exciting way to end the year for our two Brighton winners! Imagine kicking off 2020 with £30,000 in your bank!

"I hope they find something special to spend the money on and it starts the New Year off in the best way possible for them both.

“It’s thanks to players like our Brighton winners that money from the tickets goes towards charities, so everyone’s a winner!

"Thanks to everyone who plays, and I wish you all a great New Year.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes to charities and players are said to have helped raise more than £500 million to date for causes.

Today's draw was promoted on behalf of Youth Music, a national charity investing in projects for children and young people experiencing challenging circumstances.