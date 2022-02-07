Brighton rugby and music festival postponed

A rugby festival which was planned to take place this summer has been postponed.

The inaugural Brighton 7s Festival was due to take place across the University of Brighton, and Brighton & Hove Albion’s American Express Community Stadium from 25-26 June 2022.

Organisers had planned a mix of rugby, music and a conference, but today (Monday February 7) have announced to the event is on hold due to ‘external risks’ and ‘increased costs’

The launch event of the Brighton 7s Festival

A spokesperson said: “Despite the excitement at the launch of the new-look Brighton 7s Festival, the 2022 event has had to be put on hold, due to several external risks that have become too significant for the event to continue.

“As well as this, recent increased costs have created a funding gap which meant it was not possible to deliver the event as planned.

“Therefore, it is in the best interests of all those supporting and helping to manage the festival, as well as those preparing to participate in the sport, music, or conference, to postpone the event until these risks have been further reduced.”

The festival had been officially launched at a special event on the i360 last month.

Ben McNamara, Director, Brighton 7s Festival said: “While this is incredibly disappointing, I want to recognise and thank all the hard-working suppliers, consultants, partners, and venues, who have all played a very significant role in the planning and design of the event.

“This gratitude also extends to the many teams, musicians, and speakers who want to be involved in this amazing weekend of rugby, music, and progressive thinking that underpins its ethos.