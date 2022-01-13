Representitives From Churchill Square and Rockinghorse take gifts to hospital with the help of Santa

Churchill Square has today announced the Brighton community donated a total of 373 gifts – worth £4046 – to the Rockinghorse charity this Christmas.

The gifts were donated through the shopping centre’s Giving Tree campaign where the community was invited to donate Christmas presents for local children who have to spend time in hospital over the holiday season.

Mark Buchanan-Smith, Centre Director at Churchill Square, said: “Seeing how generous Brighton’s shoppers have been with their donations this year is incredibly heart-warming, it’s wonderful to see how the community consistently comes together at Christmas to put a smile on the children’s faces. It has been a challenging year for lots of people, so the kindness of our shoppers is very much appreciated.”

Rockinghorse is the official fundraising arm of the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton, who raise money to provide life-saving equipment and specialist services for babies, children and their families, throughout Sussex.

At the end of its 11th year, the Giving Trees in Churchill Square have now become a Christmas tradition for many families when doing their festive shopping, allowing them to purchase a suitable gift for a child who might otherwise miss out on the excitement of Christmas due to a hospital stay.

Janella Merritt, Head of Fundraising at Rockinghorse, said: “We are so thankful to the team at Churchill Square for all their help this year, but we’re especially thankful to all the shoppers who donated gifts this Christmas. Knowing there are so many kind, generous people out there who are willing to support children and families going through a difficult time at Christmas is wonderful and we know from experience that it makes such a difference.”