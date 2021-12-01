Brighton shoppers support for local traders brings The Pop-Up Club back for Christmas

Independent traders in Brighton have a chance to return to the city's Christmas shopping scene this year, with the Pop-Up Club coming back to Dukes Lane.

The Pop-Up Club, a marketplace supporting local and sustainable traders, had a hugely successful summer and has returned for Christmas with their pop-up shop experience.

Founder Tillie Peel said: “We have always loved the way that Brighton shoppers embraced us and our independent traders earlier this year, and we’re really excited to be back this Christmas. We’re taking up residence in our previous pop up location on Dukes Lane, which has always been a brilliant place for us and is the perfect hidden gem."

The Club – which re-opened on Saturday, November 13 – hopes to provide an experience that help shoppers discover and purchase unique gifts from a selection of carefully picked independent traders.

Tillie added: “With Christmas shopping now firmly on people’s minds, we want to help and encourage shoppers to remember that supporting local businesses can have a huge impact at this time of year.

“There are over five and half million small businesses* registered in the UK and if every person supported a small business with just £10, a substantial figure of £5.5million would be generated for the local economy and British high street."

Visitors to the Dukes Lane shop can discover over 30 curated small brands and designers from the surrounding area, including handcrafted and eco-friendly gifts, cards, ceramics, homeware, jewellery, artwork, kids prints and lots more.

This time, Brighton traders available include hand knitted styles from Knitaboo, luxury fragrance brand Isle of Avalon and bright colour pop art from Louisa Kazig.

The Brighton shop will also welcome back returning traders such as Ellen + Grace, which sell environmentally friendly cotton hair accessories.

The Pop-Up Club will welcome shoppers until December 24 (Christmas Eve). The doors will be open for shoppers to browse and purchase from 10am until 6pm Monday to Saturday and 11am until 5pm on Sundays.

