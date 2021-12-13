Brighton shops and restaurants show universal support for new Covid-19 rules

As of December 13, everyone in England is being urged to work from home where possible.

Stricter face mask rules kicked in on Friday (December 10), with coverings now required in most indoor venues.

Independent shop owners and managers in Brighton City Centre supported the restrictions as it protects customers and staff during the Christmas shopping period.

Hilary Ormesher, manager of Appendage in the North Laines, said: "We've been only allowing a maximum of 5 customers into the shop ever since we re-opened after the first lockdown and encouraging all those that come in to wear a mask.

"People who don't comply are asked to leave, but 99% of customers are complaint with these rules.

"It hasn't effected our business too drastically, its made people feel safer and we fell more comfortable as staff. At the end of the day, if we catch the virus we have to close the shop and that is more damaging to us then the current Covid rules."

The guidance comes as part of the government’s ‘Plan B’ to tackle the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant and brings England in line with the rules in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The ramped up measures come after scientists warned that the new variant is much more transmissible than other mutations and is on track to overtake Delta as the dominant strain in the UK.

Many shops, like the Family Store in Kensington Gardens, admitted business was slower then in previous Christmas periods. But put this down to the overall effects of the pandemic, rather then any of the new restrictions being put into place.

Andrew Garnett, manager of Family Store, said: "Business has defiantly been slower this year, but we definably support the new rules. Customer who come into our shop are more then happy to wear a mask and most of the time we don't even to have to ask them to put one on.

"We will see how busy the next week is as we get closer to Christmas, but I feel more people are doing their shopping online this year and that's understandable. I don't think the mandatory wearing of masks will impact our trade too drastically."

Failure to wear a face mask will incur a £200 fine, which will then double for each further offence, rising to a maximum of £6,400.