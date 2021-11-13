Brighton teenager reported missing - 'Don't approach him, please call 999'
A 19-year-old man from Brighton has been reported missing.
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 4:37 pm
Updated
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 4:40 pm
According to Sussex Police, officers are concerned about Ulas, 19, who is missing from Brighton and could be in the north of the city.
A spokesperson added: "Ulas has short brown hair and is wearing a black coat, black trousers and carrying a black rucksack.
"If you see Ulas, don't approach him, please call 999 quoting ref 324 of 13/11."